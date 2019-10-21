|
Ranno, Laurence
Laurence Ranno, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford, after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Larry was a member of the Polish Club in Middletown and Elks Club of Middletown, where he was awarded Elk of the Year in 2005-2006.
Larry is survived by his brothers: Michael D. Ranno, Richard J. Ranno and his wife Pamela, all of Meriden; his sister Patricia A. Blouin of Meriden, three stepchildren: Cynthia Cole, Samantha Cole, Pamela Maynard and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 9:15 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday evening, October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Laurence Ranno may be made to the .
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 22, 2019