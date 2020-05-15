Laurent Carriere
1949 - 2020
Carriere, Laurent
Laurent J. (Larry) Carriere passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11 after a long illness. He was 70 years old.
Larry grew up in Berlin, CT where he graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School in New Britain, CT. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard before becoming a high voltage electrician for CT Light and Power (now Eversource) for 36 years before retiring in 2004.
Larry met his wife Ann Marie while playing in a country music band. They married in 1972 and started a family. They lived along with their three sons, Timothy, Brian and Christopher in Cromwell, CT for 30 years. After retiring from CL&P, they moved to Littleton, NH where they lived for 8 years before settling for good in Enfield, NH.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman, loved country bluegrass music and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Larry is pre-deceased by his wife Ann Marie (Romegialli), his parents Real and Marie (Rouleau) and his brothers Normand, Raymond and Donald.
He is survived by his sons Timothy Carriere, Brian Carriere and his wife Nicole, all of Enfield, NH and Christopher Carriere of Plainville, CT, his sister Doris Kaszycki of Berlin, CT, his grandchildren, Liam, Dani, Carson and Reid, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public services held at this time. Instead, a celebration of life will be held in his honor by invitation only once social distancing guidelines are eased.
To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
We certainly had good times growing up together along with Jerry Rouleau. As teens every Saturday nite. Brings back fond memories. My heart felt sympathy and prayers to your family.
Paul & Susan Grenier
May 15, 2020
Tim, Brian and Chris-
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this time.
With Love,
Audra
Audra Bernard
Friend
May 15, 2020
My sympathies and love to the family
Roger Grenier
Family
May 15, 2020
Tim, Brian, Chris and family: I am so very sorry for your loss. I hope that you are comforted by knowing that your Mom and Dad are together again. Thinking of you all.
Joan Thiesen
Family
