Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Laurine Sierpinski
Laurine J. Guitz (Kelsey) Sierpinski

Laurine J. Guitz (Kelsey) Sierpinski Obituary
Sierpinski, Laurine J. (Kelsey) Guitz
Laurine June (Kelsey) Guitz Sierpinski, 90, of Middletown, wife 32 years to the late Joseph Peter Sierpinski, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. She was born October 24, 1928 in Middletown, to Ellis and Ellen (Dickinson) Kelsey. Laurine was a graduate of Middletown High School. She served several years in the United States Air Force. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an accountant for 32 years at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Laurine was a member of and served in many different offices with the Westfield Ladies Aid, the Middletown Emblem Club #452, and the CT State Employees Association. She was a communicant of the Third Congregational Church on Miner St. in Middletown. Laurine is survived by her son, Bryan Lee Sierpinski and his wife Deborah of Middletown; grandson Justin Lee Kelsey and his wife Elizabeth of MA; granddaughter, Heather Marie Sierpinski Neves and her husband Leonardo of CT; two great-granddaughters, Alina and Elle Kelsey of MA; brother, Eugene Kelsey and his wife Janet; sister, Andrea Skinner, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; and sister, Winifred Lattrell. Graveside services will be held on Friday (June 7th) at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Main St., Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middletown Emblem Club #452, PO Box 311, Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on June 5, 2019
