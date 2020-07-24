1/1
LaVerle Connelly
1928 - 2020
Connelly, LaVerle
LaVerle (Anderson) Connelly, 92, of Wallingford, loving wife of Robert Connelly for 66 years, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Masonicare. LaVerle was born in New Haven on July 6, 1928, daughter of the late Edgar and Agnes (Sullivan) Anderson, and was raised in Hamden, Connecticut. Upon her graduation from New Haven State Teachers College, LaVerle began her 30-year career as an elementary school teacher. She spent 24 years as a highly respected and much-loved 5th grade teacher at Highland Elementary School in Wallingford. She was named Teacher of the Year and was inducted into the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society/Lambda Chapter. She earned her 5th year certificate at St. Joseph's College. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter, Maura Chasse and her husband, Mark of Berlin; her daughter, Catherine Giapponi and her husband Robert of Wallingford; her son, Robert Connelly, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Delray Beach, Florida; and her daughter Irene La Bella and her husband, Joseph, of Marlborough; her grandchildren, Kate Schneider and her husband Patrick; Meghan Gallo and her husband, Kyle; Brian Giapponi and his wife, Alyssa; Patrick Chasse and his wife, Elizabeth; Ryan Connelly; Jennifer Burns and her husband, Bryan; Shane Connelly and his fiance, Jacqueline Cash; Chelsey Connelly; Michael La Bella and James La Bella; her great-grandchildren, Chase, Caleb, Jameson, Theodore, Sophie and Jacob. LaVerle was predeceased by her loving aunt, Irene Sullivan, whom she adored. LaVerle will be remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother, and a proud Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family vacations at Cape Cod, her escapades with her teacher friends referred to as "Club", and her passion for reading. The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare, in particular those at Wooster-3, for the care and compassion shown to LaVerle and her family during her stay there. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake or public funeral gathering. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside burial service will be held. A Memorial Mass and reception will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in LaVerle's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

9 entries
July 24, 2020
Irene and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. What a great life at 92. Thinking good thoughts for all of you!
Mark Sheehan
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the entire Connelly family. May all of your good memories bring you peace and consolation at this sad time. What a wonderful life LaVerle had and what a wonderful family!
Evelyn Maher
July 24, 2020
To the Connelly family,
Please know I’m thinking of you, caring about you and wishing you comfort. I know mom left with a warm smile for her loving family. You all filled her heart .
All my love Michelle Connelly
Michelle Connelly
Family
July 24, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful person and lovely family. Deepest sympathy. Mary Lou (Arrato) Sunday and Nick Sunday
Mary Lou Sunday
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Connelly family, Mrs. Connelly was a client of mine when I worked at Total Look Hair Design in Wallingford in the early 90's. What a beautiful woman and so kind!! I thought of her often over the years, wondering how she was doing. 92 years... What a wonderful life she had. My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family during this difficult time. Patti Langella
Patti Langella
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
We were so fortunate to have known "Nana" and to have shared parties at Irene and Joe's with the whole family. Lots of sweet memories for our family... Sending you our love and heartfelt condolences.
Susan Caplan
Friend
July 24, 2020
To the whole Connelly family, Kathy, Jeremy, Jaime and I, what to say we will always remember you all for being such wonderful friends and neighbors. We always loved you all and even though we have been apart for so long we have had you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Smith
Friend
July 24, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss! I have such find memories of her and the whole family! Great neighbors and a fantastic teacher. Sending prayers and love to you all❤
Tracy Bishop waryck
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Bob, We were so fortunate to have you both as our neighbors and surrogate grandparents. Our hearts are sadden for your loss but take comfort in knowing LaVerle is at peace with Our Heavenly Father. To the Connelly clan (too many of you to name), find peace and comfort in all those wonderful memories.
Rest in peace good and faithful servant LaVerle
Always
Noel and June Greaves
Noel and June Greaves
Neighbor
