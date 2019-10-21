|
|
Lombardo, Lawrence C "Larry"
Lawrence C "Larry" Lombardo died peacefully, Saturday, October 19, at Hartford hospital, with his loving family by his side. Larry was born September 16, 1947 in Middletown, Ct. to the late Salvatore C. Lombardo and Gloria (Alessi) Lombardo. Larry was predeceased by his son Keith Lombardo, and sister Diane Cabral. He is survived by his partner Nancy Post, son Christopher Lombardo and his wife Robin, grandchildren Matthew, Atalia and Gabriella. He is also survived by brothers Thomas Lombardo and his wife Rosalind, Dennis Lombardo and his wife April, Joseph Lombardo, Salvatore C. Lombardo and his wife Sarah. Sisters Christine Martin and her husband Fred, and Denise Lombardo. He had many adoring nieces and nephews. Larry was born and raised in Middletown, Connecticut. He decided early that he liked masonry work, so he began working as a Mason apprentice. After several years of learning the trade, Larry decided to start his own masonry business, and for 30+ years, he developed a stellar reputation as an outstanding tradesmen. Larry was a free spirit who loved motorcycles, and hiking. He loved walking the CT hills with his son Chris or anyone interested in a brisk walk and great conversation. He loved long-distance running and could be seen in his younger days running the Moodus/East Haddam roads with his supposedly more athletic brothers far behind. For many years, especially in the summer, you'd find the Lombardo clan enjoying a day of good food, games and long conversation at his house on Sipples Hill Road in Moodus, CT. Larry mentored his brothers and nephews on how to create beautiful stone walls, fireplaces, chimneys and stone structures. He was a good friend to many, worked hard and was always ready to help when and where help was needed. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown on Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 22, 2019