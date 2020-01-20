|
Bihlmeyer, Lawrence R.
Lawrence R. Bihlmeyer, 79, of Middletown and formerly of Rapid City, SD, died Sunday January 12, 2020 at MidState Medical Center, Meriden. He was born in Sioux City, SD, the son of the late Earl W. and Mary M. (Robinson) Bihlmeyer. Larry was a veteran serving with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he was an attorney in Rapid City for many years. He is survived by his brothers, Earl and his wife Ramona of LA, Richard and his wife Nancy of Durham, Jaime and his wife Sandy of Kansas City, MO, Robert and his wife Dale, of Enfield, John and his wife Carillon of SD; three sisters, Elizabeth Bihlmeyer of Berlin, Mary Bihlmeyer, and Teresa Blank, both of Newington; also many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his god daughter, Robyn Nancy Bihlmeyer. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Jan. 25th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown at the convenience of his family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 21, 2020