Leslie Brooke Coburn (Ainley), 69, of Durham, left us peacefully on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 in the safety and serenity of her home.

The first of two daughters, Leslie was born on March 18, 1950 in Mount Vernon, NY to Dr. Allan Ainley and Charlotte Ainley (Ferris). The family made their way from New York to West Hartford and eventually settling in Branford where Leslie graduated from Branford High School. Upon high school graduation, Leslie attended the University of Bridgeport where she received her nursing degree. Upon graduation in 1972, she began a lifelong career at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Leslie remained at Gaylord for 45 years, receiving many awards for her service and leadership, namely as a supervisor for the spinal cord rehabilitation unit.

Gaylord hospital is also where she met her soul mate and husband of 41 years, whom she was predeceased by, Derek Coburn. The two built a beautiful home in Durham, where they raised their three daughters. They led a very full life, making time to travel around the world. When not travelling, they filled their time with concerts, dinners out, and trips to the city, with the NY St. Patrick's Day Parade being one of their favorite traditions.

Beyond her love of nursing and travel, Leslie had many hobbies she was very passionate about. She was a very skilled piano player, often cozying up to the piano for a spur of the moment tune. Her ability to knit, sew, crochet and needlework were pieces that most people would only dream of being able to create. Her home became her gallery of all her completed pieces. Finally, she had an immaculate green thumb, with her patios and multiple gardens displaying her beautiful flowers and vegetables. Leslie had a great love of animals, having a small farm with her husband when they first married. They kept many pets throughout the years and Leslie supported various animal charities.

Leslie leaves her daughter Jennifer with husband Jonathan and granddaughters Roary and Stella, daughter Stephanie and daughter Erin with husband Taha and grandson Rafi. She is also survived by her sister Pamela, stepmother Marjorie, her beloved Aunt Victoria, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Leslie will certainly leave a void in all of our lives and will always be missed.

A celebration of Leslie's life will be held by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to Gaylord Hospital, (an organization that Leslie supported for many years), or Middlesex Hospital's Hospice and Palliative Care Center, which cared for Leslie at the end of her life. The family would like to extend the sincerest gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Middlesex Hospice and Palliative Care. Published in Middletown Press on June 3, 2019