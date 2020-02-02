Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Lillian Corvo
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Lillian Corvo

Lillian Corvo Obituary
Corvo, Lillian
Lillian (Foster) Corvo, 100, formerly of Middletown, wife of the late Adam Corvo, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Valerie Manor Health Care Center, Torrington. She was born on June 3, 1919 in Hartford, the daughter of Walter A. and Ruth (Holmes) Foster. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas of Colebrook and Wayne of Washington State; four granddaughters and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, John A. Corvo. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Feb. 4th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 3, 2020
