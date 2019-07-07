Crandall, Lillian

Lillian "Lil" (Hayn) Crandall, 86, of Middlefield, wife of Henry "Hank" Crandall, Jr. for sixty-six years, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Sigismund and Wanda (Denert) Hayn.

Hank and Lil made their home in Middlefield where they raised their three children. They enjoyed trips to Maine every summer.

Lil worked as a bookkeeper for Hank's Garage and the Town of Middlefield for many years. She loved to cook, bake, shop, and spend time with family and friends. Her eyes lit up every time a family member walked in.

Lil is survived by a son, Kenneth Crandall (Pam) of Ohio; two daughters, Deborah Boutin (Richard) of Cromwell and Cindy Hale (Daniel) of Middletown; five grandchildren, Kelly Keegan, Kevin Crandall, Randy Hale, Hannah Hale and Justin Boutin; four great grandchildren, Kaci and Emily Crandall, Elaina and Colin Keegan and a sister, Elsie Johnson of Mystic.

Along with her parents, Lil was predeceased by a great grandchild, Addison Keegan and several brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Middlefield Cemetery, 402 Main Street, Middlefield. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the , 2275 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 9, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Blvd, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.