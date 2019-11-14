|
|
Doyer, Lillian
Lillian Raquel (Petruzielo) Doyer, 84, of Rockfall, beloved wife of Frank E. Doyer for fifty-four years, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Rochette (Luzzi) Petruzielo.
Lillian lived in Rockfall since 1965 and worked at Durham Manufacturing for fifteen years before retiring in 2000.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 15, 2019