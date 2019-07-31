|
Spitzmacher, Lillian J. (Walden)
Lillian J. (Walden) Spitzmacher, 76, of Durham, wife of the late, William J. Spitzmacher and longtime companion, Edward Meeker of Durham, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Lillian was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Harold and Lillian (Klein) Walden of Westbrook. Lillian retired 23 years ago to help take care of her beloved grandchildren. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Dianne Meeker fiancé Rick Wilcox of Durham, two sisters, Dianne and her husband Joseph Faggione of Florida, Pamela (Walden) Tirado of Middletown; seven grandchildren, Lynsey Meeker, Taylor Meeker, Tyler Meeker, Emily Wordell, Andrea Wordell, Justin Wordell, and Molly Wordell, a daughter-in-law, Michelle Wordell of East Haddam; son-in-law Dean Meeker of Portland; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Wordell Jr., and a sister, Beatrice Melino. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to, Weiss Hospice Unit c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 1, 2019