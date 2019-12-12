|
Kosicki, Lillian
Lillian E. (Natale) Kosicki, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 10 at Middlesex Hospital. She is the widow of Edward C. Kosicki. They shared their first years after WWII in Burlington, VT where Edward attended St. Michael's College and then 50 years together in Middletown, CT. Born in Portland, CT in 1924 to Lucy and Dominic Natale, Lillian is survived by her sisters, Anna McMahon, Middletown, CT and Isabel Downing, Portland, CT and her brother Thomas Natale, East Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Edward C. Kosicki, her brothers James Natale, Dominic Natale and Raymond Natale and two children, Joan Kosicki and Gerald E. Kosicki. She graduated from Portland High School and worked at SNET, Middlesex Hospital and retired from Caldor Department Store after raising her seven children. Lillian is survived by six children: Marian Sarcia, Middletown; Anne Pacelli (Ascanio), West Haven; Ken Kosicki (Lisa Sheehan) Madison, CT; Carol Perry, Middletown, RI; Edward L. Kosicki, Middletown, RI; and Robert Kosicki (Donna), Acworth, GA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren: Leah Picard, Gabriel Kosicki, Michael Sarcia, Jr., Melissa Sarcia, Nicole Sarcia, Jakob Sarcia, Natalie Pacelli, Joseph Pacelli, Elizabeth Clark, Caitlin Casale, John Jay Perry, Jenna Perry, Brian Kosicki, Rachel Kosicki, Robert Kosicki, Lillian Kosicki and Jamie Avello, and her thirteen cherished great-grandchildren. Lillian was a kind and generous woman who had great loves in her life: her husband, her family, her faith, her love of Italian cooking and baking and her UCONN Huskies women's basketball. She adored her entire family and friends with a generous smiling spirit of giving and of peace. Lillian always had one main concern – did you eat? Lillian was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church. She loved the beauty of nature, baking pies, reading and traveling to her children's homes. She leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who will miss her warm voice and gentle smiles. Her family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital, Bliss10 and Middlesex Hospital 7th floor for their attentive care and dedication. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. on December 16th at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm Street in Middletown with interment following at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Sunday, December 15th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, 10 Elm Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 13, 2019