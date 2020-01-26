|
|
Elem, Linda A.
Linda Ann Elem, 64, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. Born in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of Harold T. Elem, III of Pine Plains, NY and the late Doris Mae (Powers) Elem. Linda lived in Middletown most of her life and was a preschool teacher at Long River Village for many years. She was a loving and caring person who was a mother to all she came in contact with. Along with her father, Linda is survived by her daughter, Qualnisha Elem of Hartford; seven siblings; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To read full obituary or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 27, 2020