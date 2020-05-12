Mrs. Dills, Mr. Jandreau, and family:
Heartfelt condolences on the Loss of your beloved Linda. I was shocked and saddened as I read about her passing. I first met Linda when she was the manager of Citizens Bank in Durham and later when she held that position at Liberty Bank, Pameacha Branch, in Middletown. She was welL suited for those roles-knowledgeable, professional, always finding time to resolve an issue, successfully, friendly, and caring. She will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May LInda Rest In Peace.
Jandreau, Linda
Linda (Dills) Jandreau, 67, of Durham, beloved wife of Reynold Jandreau, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital from a brief yet brave fight against cancer.
She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Carmel (Barillaro) Dills of Durham and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills, Sr. Linda recently retired as the Branch Manager, Vice President for Liberty Bank's South Main Street location.
In addition to her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jandreau and Nicholas Shettleworth; her grandchildren, Brendan, Courtney, Adam, Colin and Hanna. Linda's siblings, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills, and Dianna Dills; her in-laws, Ada Dills, Jessica Dills, Wayne Dudley and Loiuse Dills. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Dills, brother, Phillip "Wayne" Dills, Sr. and niece, Bobbi Jo Meeks.
Linda was a cherub to all, her family, her friends as well as to the community.
She is now our Angel for life, she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most rewarding role was grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren.
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private.
Those who wish may send memorial donations to share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Future Celebration of Life Event to follow at a later date.
Published in Middletown Press on May 12, 2020.