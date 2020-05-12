Mrs. Dills, Mr. Jandreau, and family:



Heartfelt condolences on the Loss of your beloved Linda. I was shocked and saddened as I read about her passing. I first met Linda when she was the manager of Citizens Bank in Durham and later when she held that position at Liberty Bank, Pameacha Branch, in Middletown. She was welL suited for those roles-knowledgeable, professional, always finding time to resolve an issue, successfully, friendly, and caring. She will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May LInda Rest In Peace.



Angela Scirpo

Acquaintance