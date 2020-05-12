Linda Jandreau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jandreau, Linda
Linda (Dills) Jandreau, 67, of Durham, beloved wife of Reynold Jandreau, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital from a brief yet brave fight against cancer.
She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Carmel (Barillaro) Dills of Durham and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills, Sr. Linda recently retired as the Branch Manager, Vice President for Liberty Bank's South Main Street location.
In addition to her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jandreau and Nicholas Shettleworth; her grandchildren, Brendan, Courtney, Adam, Colin and Hanna. Linda's siblings, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills, and Dianna Dills; her in-laws, Ada Dills, Jessica Dills, Wayne Dudley and Loiuse Dills. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Dills, brother, Phillip "Wayne" Dills, Sr. and niece, Bobbi Jo Meeks.
Linda was a cherub to all, her family, her friends as well as to the community.
She is now our Angel for life, she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most rewarding role was grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren.
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private.
Those who wish may send memorial donations to share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Future Celebration of Life Event to follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 12, 2020
Mrs. Dills, Mr. Jandreau, and family:

Heartfelt condolences on the Loss of your beloved Linda. I was shocked and saddened as I read about her passing. I first met Linda when she was the manager of Citizens Bank in Durham and later when she held that position at Liberty Bank, Pameacha Branch, in Middletown. She was welL suited for those roles-knowledgeable, professional, always finding time to resolve an issue, successfully, friendly, and caring. She will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May LInda Rest In Peace.
Angela Scirpo
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Lindas passing. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Patti
Friend
May 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Lindas family. May all your wonderful memories bring comfort at this very sad time. Heaven has been granted another angel.
Randy, George
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am deeply sorry for the loss of your mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. I know how greatly she will be missed by all who knew her. I extend to you all my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Renee Poet
Renee Poet
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved