O'Steen , Linda
Linda LaRosa O'Steen died Saturday August 31, 2019. Beloved Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister and friend. She was a gift to all who were blessed to know her. Linda was born May 19, 1942. She was the daughter of Thelma and Carl LaRosa, lived and grew up, graduating Cromwell High School, Class of 1960. Within a few short years, she and a couple of her close friends were headed west to California where she found work and met her husband to be, Michael O'Steen. They married on April 26, 1969. Together they raised their family and spent many happy years in beautiful Laguna Niguel, California.
She is survived by her loving husband Mike, her son Shaun, his wife Ilgin and her daughter, Erin O'Steen. She leaves her precious Granddaughters Emory Page and Rylan Blue O'Steen. She is also survived by her Sister Carol Cambareri of Cromwell and many nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her son Ryan and her brother Terry.
A kind and generous woman, Linda loved all of life, children, animals, dogs and had a soft spot for her daughters's pot belly pig, Carnitas. She spent many years working with young adults
helping them develop independence and prepare for life. She was also a talented artist who saw beauty all around her and left many paintings that reflect her view of the world. Linda so
loved visiting Connecticut in the fall, her favorite season, with her old friends where she was forever 39…….We will miss you always.
The cremation service was handled by Eternity Cremation & Burial Service. On Sunday, October 6, 2019 a memorial Mass was held at St John Church, Cromwell, followed by a gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life at Cafe' Luna. Stories, memories, tears and laughter were shared by all who attended.
On Sunday November 3, 2019 a Celebration of Linda's life was held by her family and friends at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center in Laguna Niguel, California. Those in attendance also shared some favorite memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember the wonderful person who is greatly missed.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 3, 2019