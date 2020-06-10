Roberts, Linda Susan "Susie"
Linda Susan "Susie" Roberts, 65, of Haddam, passed away on June 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Middletown, she was a devoted daughter to her father, the late Walter Gunnard Roberts.
Susie enjoyed the time she spent therapeutic horseback riding, knitting and talking on the phone with family and friends. She was a hard worker; always had an abundance of energy and wrote articles for the Good News Bulletin at the Brian House. Susie was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown.
Susie is survived by her sisters, Karen E. Ford (Mark Smith) of East Hartford; Deborah A. Walden (John) of Portland, her brother, John W. Roberts of Portland, boyfriend Eric, nephews, John (Kellie) Ford of Manchester, Justin (Beth) Ford of Colchester, Dylan Ford of Baytown, TX, brother-in-law, Steve Ford of East Hartford, and her many caring, devoted and supportive friends at Brian House.
The family wishes to thank Susie's loving friends at Brian House for the many years of compassion and support as well as Middlesex Health Hospice Care for ensuring her last days were spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by her loved ones.
A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's memory may be made to Brian House (https://brianhouse.org/ways-to-give/) or Manes & Motions Therapeutic Riding Center, Middletown, CT. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Linda Susan "Susie" Roberts, 65, of Haddam, passed away on June 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Middletown, she was a devoted daughter to her father, the late Walter Gunnard Roberts.
Susie enjoyed the time she spent therapeutic horseback riding, knitting and talking on the phone with family and friends. She was a hard worker; always had an abundance of energy and wrote articles for the Good News Bulletin at the Brian House. Susie was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown.
Susie is survived by her sisters, Karen E. Ford (Mark Smith) of East Hartford; Deborah A. Walden (John) of Portland, her brother, John W. Roberts of Portland, boyfriend Eric, nephews, John (Kellie) Ford of Manchester, Justin (Beth) Ford of Colchester, Dylan Ford of Baytown, TX, brother-in-law, Steve Ford of East Hartford, and her many caring, devoted and supportive friends at Brian House.
The family wishes to thank Susie's loving friends at Brian House for the many years of compassion and support as well as Middlesex Health Hospice Care for ensuring her last days were spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by her loved ones.
A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's memory may be made to Brian House (https://brianhouse.org/ways-to-give/) or Manes & Motions Therapeutic Riding Center, Middletown, CT. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 10, 2020.