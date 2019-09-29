|
|
Augeri, Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann Augeri, (Mully) 61, of Arizona died September 24, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Middletown, CT on August 25, 1958, Lisa was the daughter of John (Jack) Augeri and Jean Augeri (Binkowski). Lisa resided in the Middlefield area most of her life, graduated from Coginchaug Regional High School and Central CT State University with a B.A. She resided in AZ for the last 25 years.
Lisa is survived by her beloved parents Jean and Jack, sister Holly and brother John. In addition, she is survived by her Uncle Tony and Aunt Rose Mancarella (her shopping buddy) a niece, Luka Augeri and nephew Noah Gyllenhammer along with numerous relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her much-loved grandparents Harry and Mary Binkowski and John and Molly Augeri.
Lisa (Mully to her CT friends) was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in CT and AZ and being a part of western activities. Lisa made numerous friends in Tombstone and Sierra Vista, AZ. Lisa also enjoyed the companionship of her cat, Gypsy Rose, who brought smiles and joy to her. Lisa enjoyed art, photography and nature and eating good food. Lisa's family would like her to be remembered for her smile, wonderful sense of humor and her ability to see the good in everyone.
In keeping with Lisa's wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Memorial contributions in Lisa's memory may be made to Gaylord Hospital, PO Box 400 Wallingford, CT 06492 or The Brain Injury Alliance of CT, 200 Day Hill Rd. Ste. 250, Windsor, CT 06095 or The Brain Injury Alliance of AZ,
5025 E. Washington St., #108 Phoenix, AZ 85034.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 30, 2019