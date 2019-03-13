Benoit, Jr., Lloyd "Butch" J.

Lloyd "Butch" Joseph Benoit, Jr., 74, of Middletown, husband of the late Terry (Wheeler) Benoit, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Meriden, the son of the late Lloyd J. Benoit, Sr. and Anna (Renkar) Benoit. Prior to his retirement, Butch was a tool and die maker with Parts Feeders in East Hartford. He was a member of the Horticultural Committee at the Durham Fair Assoc., an avid horsemen who spent many, many hours at the horse barns with friends there, and he enjoyed spending time with friends made at Matty's Next Door Sports Bar. He is survived by his son, Brad Benoit and his wife Tanya of East Haven; daughter, Lori Ruffino and her husband Vincent of Middletown, and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Gerri Bier. His funeral service will be held on Friday (Mar. 15th) at 6 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weiss Hospice Unit, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457 on behalf of the amazing care given or to High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit organization that improves the lives of people with a variety of disabilities through the benefit of theraputic horseback riding and other equine assisted activities at 36 Town Woods Rd., Old Lyme, CT 06371 or online at www.highhopestr.org/give/ or The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Dr., New Haven, CT 06511 www.holeinthewallgang.org. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary