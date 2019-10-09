Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
75 Moodus-Leesville Rd.
Moodus, CT
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
75 Moodus-Leesville Rd.
Moodus, CT
View Map
Lois Baker-Zadroske Obituary
Baker-Zadroske, Lois
Lois (Rhodes) Baker-Zadroske, 82, of East Haddam, wife of the late Raymond E. Baker, Sr., and Edward A. Zadroske, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Fox Hill Center, Vernon. She was born in Ware, MA, the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Lincoln) Rhodes. Prior to her retirement, Lois was a secretary to the superintendent of schools in East Haddam and later at Middlesex Community College in Middletown. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jarrett of East Haddam; sons, Raymond Baker, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Manchester, Robert Baker of Lebanon, OH; sister, Florence Gerheiser of Florida; brother, Robert Rhodes of Florida; stepdaughters, Brenda Christie of Watertown, and Angela Zadroske of Norwich; grandchildren, Katie and her husband, Trevor, Jenni and her husband Dave, David, Danielle, and Ashley; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Earl, Lester, George, Calvin and Theodore Rhodes; and sisters, Beatrice Hill, Myrtle Rhodes, and Winifred Stephen. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Oct. 12th) at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, 75 Moodus-Leesville Rd., Moodus. Burial will be in St. Bridget Cemetery, Moodus. Friends may call at the St. Bridget of Kildare Church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or [email protected] Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 10, 2019
