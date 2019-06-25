Collum, Lois

Lois Renell (Smith) Collum, 64, of Cromwell, beloved wife of Jerry D. Collum for forty-one years, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lois (Scott) Smith. Lois lived in Cromwell since 1994 and was a member of the First Congregational Church.

Along with her husband, Lois is survived by her two children, Robert Collum of Vernon and Crystal Collum of Cromwell; a brother, William Smith of Texas; two sisters, Wanda Perez of Guatemala and Barbara Davis of Florida and her granddaughter, Callie Collum.

A memorial service will be held on Friday morning, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 355 Main Street, Cromwell. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. in R. L. Scott Family Cemetery, Frank Road, Kenly, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 156, Cromwell, CT 06416.