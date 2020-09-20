Dickey, Lori Ann
Lori Ann Dickey, 55, of East Haddam, wife of William Dickey, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Meriden, the daughter of Elaine (Pegg) Mierz and Thomas Mierz and his wife, Kathy Mierz. Lori graduated from Middletown High School, went onto cosmetology school and then opened Silhouettes Hair Salon in Old Saybrook. In addition to her husband, Lori is survived by her son, Jordyn W. Dickey of East Haddam; sister, Tamara Shearin of Lakeland, FL; brothers, Bryan Mierz of Clearwater, FL and Christopher Mims of Middletown. She was predeceased by a sister, Debra Lynne Mierz. Graveside services will be held Wednesday (Sept. 23rd) at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Tuesday (Sept. 22nd) from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
