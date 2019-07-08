Bermani, Louis

Louis Bermani, 79, of Middletown, beloved husband of Patricia (Hamelin) Bermani, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Gildo and Versa (Russell) Bermani. Prior to his retirement he was employed with Pratt & Whitney. Lou was a loving family man. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Nothing pleased him more than spending time taking the grandchildren to museums, train rides, water parks or Cape Cod. He enjoyed woodworking and loved animals. While living in Vermont, he hand fed wild racoons, talked to a bear visiting our backyard daily and enjoyed animals of all kinds. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Brett Bermani of Southbury, daughter, Desiree Bermani of Middletown, brother, Robert Bermani of East Hartford, sister, Joyce Evans of Middletown, grandchildren, Samantha Paige Bermani of Portland, Kyle Lucas Bermani of Portland, Cameron David Bermani of Shelton, and his goddaughter, Lynn Snow Beemer of Deep River. Lou was a quiet man, but funny and witty. He will be missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday (July 11th) at 10:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Colman Church, Hubbard St., Middlefield. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

