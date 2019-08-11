Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Coronella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Lou" Coronella


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis "Lou" Coronella Obituary
Coronella, Louis "Lou"
Louis Michael Coronella, 81, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He leaves his two sons Michael Coronella of Bethesda, MD, and Matthew Coronella and his wife Lorena Iturrino, of Portland, CT, his granddaughters Portia and Mara Coronella, his former wife Susan Colella, his cousins Sal Gallitto and his wife Angie, of Middletown, Robert and Vanessa Gallitto, Christina Gallitto, of Middletown, Carmie Cooper and her husband Jack of Berlin, CT, Natalie Chang and her husband Dr. Jason, of Avon, and Jack Jr., and his fiancée Alexandra of Lincoln, NE, and Joseph Cooper of Middletown. He was born (March 1938) and raised in Middletown, CT, the son of the late Sebastian (Mike) and Anna (Gallitto) Coronella. He was predeceased by his brother Emile (Sal) Coronella and uncle Nate and aunt Tina Gallitto, and uncles Nick Gallitto and Salvatore (Tutti) Coronella. He was an Army Veteran and an accomplished carpenter. He attended North Bennett Street School in Boston, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Cabinet and Furniture Making. He was the owner of the Portland Laundromat since 1968. He enjoyed playing cards at The Elks Club and having coffee with friends at Dunkin Donuts. He loved to travel and was a devoted Sinatra fan. Feeding the seagulls at Harbor Park made him happy. He was a good father who always took care of his children. The loves of his life were his granddaughters and he liked nothing better than spending time with them. He loved to be with family and was always up for a picnic, reunion or gathering of friends. He is loved and will be missed by many. Calling hours will be Thursday, August 15, from 4-7 p.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home, in Middletown. Services will be Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, in Middletown. Burial will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford Healthcare and Middlesex Healthcare for their service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to St. Vincent De Paul in Middletown.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now