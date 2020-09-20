1/1
Louis (Gino) Fazzino
Fazzino, Louis (Gino)
Louis (Gino) Fazzino, 87, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. Born in Melilli Sicily, on February 7, 1933, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Gaetana Gurciullo Fazzino. Gino came to the United States on December 8, 1953, living in Middletown most of his life. He met the love of his life Josie (Fargione) and they married on May 28, 1960. Together they had two children daughter Gaetana Bove and fiancé Neeraj Rai and son Mark and daughter-in-law Michelle Fazzino. He also leaves behind three grandsons Christopher Bove and wife Samantha, Matthew Bove, and Michael Fazzino and one great-granddaughter Giovanna Bove. Gino is survived by brother Umberto and sister-in-law Angela Fazzino and brother Benito Fazzino. He was predeceased by brothers Salvatore and Vittorio Fazzino and sister Mary (Fazzino) Marino. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. As a devoted parishioner of St. Sebastian's Church, he was the co-founder of today's "I Nuri." His family was his life and enjoyed spending many countless hours with his grandsons. He loved being a snowbird with his wife in Boynton Beach Florida for the past 17 years. He enjoyed planting his many vegetable and flower gardens. Always willing to lend a helping hand as he was known to be a jack of all trades. He was also the last president of the Sons of Italy Society. Gino started his working career in Sicily working at the refinery after learning how to hand craft kitchen cabinets while attending school. Upon arriving in the United States, Gino worked at Artistical Wire and EIS Brake Parts before opening Broadway Barber Shop with his brother. He then worked at Pratt and Whitney and retired from there after 19 years as a CNC machinist. Friends may call at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown on Monday evening, September 21st from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for walk through visitation.The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Church, Washington Street, Middletown followed by burial in St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Middlefield.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
