Louis P. Petruzzello
Petruzzello, Louis P.
Louis Paul Petruzzello, 64, of Middletown, beloved husband of Deborah (Riley) Petruzzello and father of Tony Petruzzello, died suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an accident. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Sparaco) Petruzzello.
Lou lived in Middletown all of his life. He was a graduate of Springfield College and worked as a teacher for the State of Connecticut. He was a great Rugby player and official for many years and loved the game. The rugby community was special and a second family to Lou. He also loved music but above all else, his son Tony was his heart and soul.
Along with his parents, Lou was predeceased by his sister, Judith Potter.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's memory may be made to New Haven Old Black Rugby Club, 1133 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT 06511 or YMCA, 99 Union Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
