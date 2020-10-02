Warzecha, Jr., Louis S.
Louis S. Warzecha, Jr., 73, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in his sleep September 28, 2020. Born in Middletown, he was predeceased by his parents, Louis S. Warzecha, Sr. and Angelina (Augeri) Warzecha and his brother Michael James Warzecha. A veteran of the Vietnam War, serving two tours of duty with the US Navy Seabees Construction Battalion. Prior to his retirement, he was an iron worker with Iron Workers Local 15 out of Hartford. Lou is survived by his brother, Charles Warzecha, and wife Joan of Manson, NC; his brother, Joseph Warzecha of Hampshire, IL; and his sister, Joan Harvey and her husband Jeffery of Middletown; daughter, Kim Inglis (Michael) of Middletown. Nieces and nephews: Traci (Warzecha) Anderson and husband Nills, Serena Cavin, and husband Scott, Alissa (Harvey) Elliott and husband Chris, Amy, Adam and wife Alexa, Kelsee, Caryn, Elijah, Neils, Christian, Will, Michael, Michelle, Warzecha, and Michael Henderson. He also leaves behind his best friend, Don Branciforte. He was predeceased by his lifelong friend, Vinnie Silvestro. Lou spent days before every Memorial Day and Veterans Day putting flags on each Veteran's gravesite at the State Veterans' Cemetery in their remembrance. He also stood out in front of Stop and Shop every year during Christmas time ringing the bell. Lou was always ready for a party-any time, any day, anywhere-especially in his garage in the afternoon! He was a one-of-a-kind guy who was loved deeply by everyone who knew him and he loved all of them in return. He showed it by his deeds! He always did whatever he could for anyone. Lou has left heartbroken all those who were near and dear to him. He will be forever profoundly missed by everyone. Friends and family may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, on Monday (October 5th) from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services at the State Veterans' Cemetery will be private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to DAV
Memorial & Honorary Gifts. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.