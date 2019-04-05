Mansueto, Louise A.

Louise Ann (Erdman) Mansueto, age 81, of Middletown, CT, died peacefully at home on April 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Middletown, CT on January 2, 1938. She was daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Wiknik) Erdman. She earned her LPN degree in Pittsburg, PA. Her first job was at Connecticut Valley Hospital where she met Dr. Mahmud. She left CVH to help run Dr. Mahmud's practice and worked there until she retired in 2004. She was very active at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as a member on the council, or cooking dinners for over 100 people, helping the community. She had a love for animals; if a stray cat happened upon her doorstep, they had a home for life.

Louise is survived by a son and a daughter, Gregory Mansueto, of Middletown and Theresa Collyer and her husband, Albert Collyer of Middletown. Four grandchildren, Jessica Mansueto of Middletown, Jered Mansueto and his wife Jenna (Qiunn) Mansueto of Lilburn, GA, Jacob Collyer and Jordan Collyer of Middletown. Four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Anthony, Sebastian and Gabriella. She also leaves to cherish her memory 6 siblings, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Herbert Erdman, her ex-husband Eugene Mansueto, her former boss and best friend Dr. Abdul Wazed Mahmud.

The family will have a private burial at gravesite at Pinegrove cemetery, date TBD. There will be no calling hours per the request of the family.

The family would like to thank Middlesex Health Hospice for the great care she received and guidance to us to fulfill her wishes of being cared for at home. Donations can be sent to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit: www.dangelofuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary