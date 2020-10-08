1/
Louise M. Kalinowski
1925 - 2020
Kalinowski, Louise M.
Louise M. (Augeri) Kalinowski, 95, of Middletown, wife of the late John T. Kalinowski, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Caviliere) Augeri. Prior to her retirement, Louise was an inspector with EIS Manufacturing in Middletown. She will be remembered for her organizational skills, cooking, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Czaja and her husband of John of Middletown; son, Thomas Kalinowski and his wife Vickie of Lexington, KY; sisters, Elaine Morello of Middletown and Barbara Rosano of Lancaster, SC; grandchildren, Jason Czaja and his wife Tammy of Middletown, Craig Czaja and his fiancée Christie Voss of Middletown, Melissa Blade and her husband Steven of Haddam, Ian Kalinowski and his wife Megan of Erlander, KY, and Cody Kalinowski of Lexington, KY; great-grandchildren, Carley, Brody, Taylor Czaja, and Alex and Lindsay Blade; several nieces and nephews; and her grand-dogs, Uriah, Miley, Luddy and Chloe. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael "Mickey" Augeri. Louise's family is grateful for the care and compassion from the doctor's and staff of Luther Ridge, Apple Rehab in Middletown, and the Weiss Hospice Unit of Middlesex Hospital. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday (Oct. 13th) at 10 a.m. St. Sebastian Church, Washington St., Middletown. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749-0808. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
