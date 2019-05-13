Roberts, Louise (Landell)

Louise (Landell) Roberts, 82, of Middletown, beloved wife of Raymond E. Roberts of sixty-four years, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Middlesex Health. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Edith (Oberg) Landell.

Louise lived in Middletown all of her life and was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. She worked for Middletown Adult Education and Graphic Artist for Dittman and Greer. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling. Louise was a wonderful mother and grandmother as family was most important to her.

Along with her husband, Louise is survived by two sons, Jeff Roberts of Maple Valley, WA and Eric Roberts of Hampton, CT; a daughter, Doreene Morrison of Middletown; two sisters, Susan Novak of East Haddam and Claire Welshock of Mystic; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory may be made to Weiss Hospice Care c/o Department of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on May 14, 2019