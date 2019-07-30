|
Franceso, Louise Sophia
Louise Sophia Franceso, aged 92, passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Home for the Aged in the Bronx, NY on July 26th. Louise was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Louis A. Francesco in January 2014. Louise is survived by her daughter, Louise Francesco Bender, and son-in-law, Eugene J. Bender, Jr. of New York; her son, William F. Francesco and daughter-in-law, Nancy Circelli Francesco of Maryland; grandchildren Louisa Leslie Bender (husband Brian Cook) and Eugene J. Bender III; sisters-in-law Frances Francesco and Mary Borinkski of Middletown, CT; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and prayers at D'Angelo Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1st at 9 a.m., located at:
22 South Main St.
Middletown, CT 06457
Interment at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, located at:
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
St. Patrick's Home for the Aged
66 Van Cortlandt Park South
Bronx, NY 10463"
Published in Middletown Press on July 31, 2019