Carta, Lucia
Lucia Carta (Cavaliere), 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Sebastiano Carta, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was born January 5, 1925 in Priolo Gargallo, Sicily, daughter of the late Salvatore Cavaliere and Carmela (Dimauro) Cavaliere.
She enjoyed cooking and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. To her family, Lucia is deeply missed and loved by her family.
Two daughters and two sons, Emanuela and Luciano Lauria of Middletown, Carmela and Pippo Petralia of Sicily, Tony and Rosanna Carta of Cromwell, Salvatore and Kimberly Carta of Portland.
Grandchildren Teresa, Cristina, Ambra, Sara, Fabio, Melissa, Andre and Aliya. Seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She is precessed by her sister Enza Mazza and brother Sebastiano Cavaliere.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the kind and caring people of Water's Edge Center of Middletown.
Published in Middletown Press on June 21, 2019