Pizzo, Lucia

Lucia Pizzo, 94,wife of he Late Nicolo Pizzo of Middletown passed away Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 23, 1926 in Melilli Sicily, daughter of the late Sebastiano and Sebastiana ( Pizzo) Inglese. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church.

Lucia is survived by two daughters Anna Maria Pizzo and Pinella Pizzo. Two brothers, Salvatore and Guido Pizzo all of Middletown. She was predeceased by two Sons Carmelo and Sebastiano and a daughter Adriana Pizzo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements under the Direction of D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. The family would like to thank Middlesex Home Hospice for the Care and Compassion they showed Lucia it is greatly appreciated



Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 19, 2020.