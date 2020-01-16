|
Blanchard, Lucile
Lucile Blanchard passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. She was born July 28, 1928 in Richmond, Virginia to Caperton and Lucile Horsley. She attended Radcliffe College, married Alfred Blanchard and had four children. She was the office manager for the Wesleyan Potters from 1967- 1978, then managed the Chemistry Department at Wesleyan University until retiring in 2003. She was a prolific writer who published dozens of short stories and poems in various literary magazines. In 2009 she published a memoir, "Turning Seventy". She was a Scottish country dancer and President of the Middletown branch. She traveled to Scotland to dance in the Highlands and never missed a Burns Supper despite having to eat haggis. She loved Cape Cod, summer concerts in Tanglewood and trips to New York for plays, ballet and museums. An avid gardener, she kept her farmhouse property beautifully landscaped year after year. Lucile is survived by her children Eliza, Alice, Sandra, Carter and their spouses, four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, three sisters, one brother and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by us all.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 18, 2020