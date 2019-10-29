Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Lucille Amara Lingard


1927 - 2019
Lucille Amara Lingard Obituary
Lingard, Lucille Amara
Lucille Amara Lingard, 92, of Middletown, wife of the late Conrad Lingard, passed away Sunday at Hartford Hospital following a brief illness. She was born October 8, 1927 in Middletown, daughter of the Late Sebastian and Concettina Amara. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and Prior to her retirement was a Secretary at Ona Wilcox School of Nursing for 42 years.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday Morning at 10:30 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Burial will be in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 30, 2019
