|
|
Baars, Lucille (Leland)
Lucille (Leland) Baars, 89, of Portland, passed away peacefully though unexpectedly on December 31 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ed. Lu was an amazing woman who loved her family, relished her past, and left her mark on the future. Lu was a teacher for many years in the Portland School system and was still recognized by former students who now have families of their own. She was an avid reader and frequented the Portland Library that did its best to keep up with her appetite for books. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and served for many years on the alter guild and funeral committee. Lu leaves behind her daughter Susan Detwiler and her husband Don of PA, son Paul Baars and his wife Lisa, and daughter Kimberly Watrous and her husband John. She leaves her grandchildren Jeffrey Baars and his wife Kate of WA, Matthew Baars, and Michael Rousseau as well as four great-grandchildren Joey-Lynn, Kaylee, Dakota, and Tara. Lu was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Engelman and her brother Howard Leland and leaves behind her niece and nephew Jackie and Christopher Leland and her great-niece Samantha. Lu will be deeply missed and forever remembered. The funeral will be held on Monday (Jan. 6) at 11 a.m. in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home 231 Main St. Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in Swedish Cemetery Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Portland Library, 20 Freestone Ave., Portland, CT 06480
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 3, 2020