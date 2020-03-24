|
Adametz, Lucille M.
Lucille M. (Arrigoni) Adametz, 95, of Haddam, passed away peacefully March 22, 2020. Lucille was the eldest child of the late Joseph and Angie Arrigoni. Lucille was born in 1924 in Middletown CT. She was a lifelong resident of Higganum/Haddam, a town she truly loved. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years Louis Adametz. She was also predeceased by her brother, Malcolm "Smokey" Arrigoni and her son, Edward Adametz. Lucille was an active member at the Higganum United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending Sunday services and helping out with their chicken dinner and church fair. She also served as treasurer at the church for many years. Lucille in her later years loved playing cards, bingo and visiting with friends at the senior center. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and until her health deteriorated taking long rides on the senior bus. Lucille was passionate about the Boston Red Sox and especially her favorite player Big Papi. She will be missed by her friend of 90 years, Margaret Annino whom she enjoyed going to breakfast with and of course many others who took the time to visit with Lucille at the nursing home, especially her friends Grace and Audrey R. She leaves behind her daughter Audrey Brookes and son-in law Scott where she made her home along with grandchildren Joe and Chelsey Seagrave. She also leaves her children James, Cindy and William and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister's Elaine Barksdale and Audrey Thompson and her husband Richard "Dicky" Thompson who Lucille considered "her favorite" as well as her brother-in-law. The family wishes to thank the staff at Chestelm Health and Rehab and the Middlesex Hospice staff for their compassionate care and dedication during a difficult time. Burial services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Higganum United Methodist Church, PO Box 475, Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 25, 2020