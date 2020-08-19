Ray, Lucille R.Lucille Riddle Ray, of Meriden, unexpectedly fell asleep in death at MidState Medical Center on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was 86 years young. It's with heavy hearts that we say "rest for now" to our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, spiritual sister and friend. In her early years Lucille was a nurse's aide at Westfield Manor Nursing Home and a former Residential Counselor for the Rushford Center Safe Home. On February 22, 1986 she symbolized her dedication by being baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. As a member of the Meriden North Congregation, she served as a pioneer for 8 ½ years. During the quarantine she continued to reach out via letter writing and phone witnessing. She was faithful to Jehovah until death.She was predeceased by her husband Philip F. Ray, her granddaughter Tonya Sherri' Ray, and three great-grandchildren. Lucille leaves behind two sons, Phillip Steven Ray and Anthony Wendell Ray; and five daughters, Patricia Ann Ray, Arlene Ray, Pauline Buttram (Fredric Buttram), Lucille Delores Harris (Kyle A. Harris), and Melody Janine Ray. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; her sisters Jacqueline Knox and Mona Phillip; and a host of spiritual brothers and sisters who loved her dearly.A special memorial talk will be conducted on Zoom by Larry Shaw on August 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Please send a login request to: lucilleraysmemorialservice@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her burial will be private. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with Lucille's family, please visitwww.beecherandbennett