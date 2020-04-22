Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Lugene Scudder

Lugene Scudder Obituary
Scudder, Lugene
Lugene Scudder, 64, passed away at Water's Edge Rehab on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from a battle with cancer. Lugene was raised in Deep River and had recently moved back home after living many years in the New Britain, Berlin area where she worked as a paralegal. She was the daughter of the late William and Georgie (Edney) Scudder.
Lugene is survived by two sisters, Georgette Peters and Cavell Purvis; five nieces and nephews and seventeen great-nieces and nephews. Known for her big heart, great sense of humor and always helping others, she will truly be missed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lugene's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 23, 2020
