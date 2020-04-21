Middletown Press Obituaries
Luis Vega
Luis E. Vega Obituary
Vega, Luis E.
Luis E. Vega (87), son of Alfredo and Leonora Vega, husband of the late Naomi Vega, went to be with The Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020. Luis was born January 6, 1933 in the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico. As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Colorado. Upon discharge from the Army, Luis moved to Brooklyn, New York where he married Naomi Rodriguez and raised their children: Luis, Shadrach, Jonathan, Loarina and Raquel. Luis worked as a Latin-American Missionary and established the Brooklyn Rescue Mission. While in Brooklyn, Luis met Brother George Parylla who later introduced him to Brother Robert Lee Lambert, Pastor of the Durham Assembly Church in Durham, CT. Luis soon moved his family to Connecticut to be close to Brother Lambert and his Ministry. Luis passionately lived and testified of The Lord Jesus and the Grace of God that he found in his life. He was tireless in his efforts to help all that were need. He faithfully served The Lord at the Durham Assembly eventually serving as a Deacon under Brother Lambert, Brother Parylla and Brother Dalton Bruce of Bethel, The House of God, Freeport Trinidad, West Indies. When the Durham Assembly moved to Middletown, CT and became Grace Covenant Church, Luis served as Deacon, under Pastor Ken McGahee until he retired from his post. Luis was predeceased by his wife Naomi, and sons Luis and Jonathan. He is survived by his brothers Alvin Vega and Alfredo Vega, his sister Milka Vega, his son Shadrach, daughters Loarina and Raquel, 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to the current conditions, funeral and burial services are private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 22, 2020
