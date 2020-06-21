Luther Henry
Henry, Luther
Luther Boardman Henry Jr., of Middletown, re-united with his devoted wife Nancy on June 17, 2020. He passed as he intended – in his leather comfy chair in the house that he built nearly forty years ago. He was born July 29, 1940 to Luther B. Henry Sr., and Emily (Moore) Henry of East Haddam, CT. Lu graduated from Nathan Hale-Ray High School, class of 1959. He was predeceased by his brother Russell and his parents. Luther is survived by his son Jeffrey Henry (of Middletown), daughter Eileen Henry (of Plumstead, PA) and beloved granddaughters Katharine and Emily Plante (both of Virginia). Lu worked as a truck driver for Tomasso Brothers (later Tilcon) for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He was a passionate Teamster member and very proud of his role of Steward in later years. Luther's greatest career pride was representing Local 559 at the 1996 Teamster's Convention in Philadelphia as a delegate. Dad's work on the construction of many of the highways and interstates fostered an encyclopedic knowledge of Connecticut's roadways. Although he rarely considered a shortcut, he would always offer directions – solicited or otherwise – to wherever one planned to go. His fondness for vintage cars was well known. He could identify the make, model and year of any vehicle whether it was on a television or the street. Lu was proud of his ability to maintain and repair all of his vehicles. He insured that his children and grandchildren were well versed – as appropriate – with the same. There was never a vehicle he was not able to get running again. Luther readily recounted watching NASCAR races on the beach in Daytona, FL in the 1950's, prior to the construction of the Speedway. He fondly recalled the dominance of the Hudson Hornets. Lu watched his last Daytona 500 in February of this year. Eileen was blessed to be able to be at home and watch it with him. He had an extraordinary talent for fabrication. Luther worked near miracles with an oxy-acetylene torch, arc welder and a protractor. Lu had a tough exterior, yet Katharine and Emily easily made him fun and light-hearted. He loved mom, his children and granddaughters very, very much. He and mom loved their GSP's – Seamus, Schnidtzel,and Cocoabear Sh – and now they are enjoying their time together. Luther loved to fish. Eileen still thinks that he intentionally ignored tugs on the line while blue fishing at The Race so she could catch the biggest fish. He taught Katharine and Emily to fish. They loved it. We are grateful to so many who have supported our family, especially over the last three years. We thank Joanne Foss (Aging Care, LLC), their staff, and most especially, Dad's longtime loving caregiver Jane Smith. She loved him and she became family. She was there until the very end. As dad had no use for flowers when he was alive, he certainly doesn't need them now. In lieu of flowers, those so inclined may make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org). Given COVID – 19 the celebration of Luther's life will be held at a date to be determined. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
