Bray, Lyra
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lyra Bray, beloved wife of Keith Bray, on May 15, 2020. Born in Bristol, CT on Sept. 6, 1982, Lyra is the daughter of Kim (Thibodeau) Damboise of Bristol, CT and Dwayne Damboise of Torrington, CT.
Besides her devoted and supportive husband, she also leaves behind her three amazing daughters Alexia, Savanna, and Areia, as well as her wonderful father-in-law Mel Bray, with whom she and her family resided, and who always kept her laughing.
Lyra is also survived by a host of family members, including her younger sister Teala Damboise, with whom she shared a special bond, and her loved sister Tasha, as well as her former husband Charles Luciuk, and her former mother-in-law, Marylin, and sister-in-law, Kimberly and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews. She had a special place in her heart for her mother-in-law, Deirdre Bray, who preceded her in death. Her step-father Paul and nephew Nathan also held a special place in her heart.
Lyra's heartfelt passion and joy in life centered around her loving daughters, whom she adored, and whom she encouraged to be uniquely themselves. She took great delight in their silliness, antics, activities, and accomplishments. She helped them with their schooling, their interests, and volunteered at their school activities. Lyra wanted nothing more deeply, than to give her girls a good upbringing, and a good life, so that they could soar and follow their dreams. She cherished their annual beach vacation at Hawk's Nest, where they shared family activities and fun and frolic on the beach and in the ocean. Simply put, she loved being with her girls, and doting on them. Second only to her family, was her love of all creatures. She was a protector of all animals, large and small, and had a houseful of pets over the years, including her bearded dragon, and a host of cats and dogs. She has passed her love of animals to each of her children.
Over the years, Lyra held various positions including working as a child-care worker, a vet tech and as a Senior Account Executive for a home security company.
Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, services will be private. A memorial in her memory will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Lyra's memory may be made to the Dakin Humane Society by going to their website www.dakinhumane.org. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on May 20, 2020.