Garbarino, Mabel A.

Mabel A. Garbarino, 82, of Durham CT, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by Seraphino Garbarino, her husband of 60 years; a daughter, Janet Garbarino; grandchildren Amy Marchese, Michael Marchese and Emily Garbarino as well as her brother Noel Alden of Vermont and sister Ellie Parker of East Hampton and many nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by a son, Brian S. Garbarino and six siblings. Mabel loved her job at Pratt Whitney and retired after 36 years. She enjoyed pulling practical jokes on those around her and possessed a carefree yet strong sense of Character, She was friends with many and loved by all who met her. Mabel will be remembered forever for her humor independence and immense generosity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Durham, followed by Burial in Mica Hill Cemetery. There are no calling hours. D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements Published in Middletown Press on June 13, 2019