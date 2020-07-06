Grimaldi, Marco Salvatore
Marco Salvatore Grimaldi, died on July 2, 2020 at the age of 31. The oldest of 3 siblings, Marco was born in Hartford, CT on December 5, 1988 to Susan E. Rosano and David J. Grimaldi.
After finishing high school in the Hartford Academy of the Arts Photography program, Marco went on to study photography at Burlington College in Burlington, Vermont. After college, Marco traveled to Thailand where he taught English to Thai children for six months. Upon returning from that adventure, he moved to Brooklyn, New York where he lived for the past seven years. Moonlighting as private investigator, Marco and some talented friends, set up a small photography studio in Brooklyn. He quickly had numerous people coming by for photo shoots, eventually getting published in local magazines. Last fall he garnered major career opportunities by negotiating deals with professional bloggers to collaborate and promote his photography. A lover of nature and a wide variety of music, his talents were not limited to just his eye. He was also aided by sharp wit that would often leave his friends and family laughing in uncontrollable fits. Marco was a cosmic traveler, picking up experiences and people along the way that really defined what it meant to be human. Not only did this translate to kindness, generosity, and selflessness, but also into his creative artistic expression.
Marco is survived by his wife Sasha, parents, David J. Grimaldi, Susan E. Rosano and step-dad Dennis Waring, brother Graham, and was predeceased by his brother Christian. He also had three aunts, two uncles, seven cousins and his New York City family of friends.
A private family celebration of Marco's life will be held on July 26, 2020. We will be streaming his service live on the internet. To join us for that, email Susan Rosano at rosanos2654@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to The Weill Cornell Bone Marrow Transplant Program at https://give.weill.cornell.edu/ways-give/make-gift
The Coughlin-Lastrina, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.