Scirpo, Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Scirpo passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on April 24, 1928 in Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Eileen Burke, her sister Theresa Corcoran, and her beloved husband Joseph Scirpo. Joseph and Margaret were married for 65 years.They shared a great love for one another.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Margaret Scirpo of Cobalt, CT, her two granddaughters Joelle Ziegler and her husband Buffalo Ziegler of Durham, CT, and Leanne Wilcox and her husband Bruce of Old Saybrook, CT. Margaret has four great-grandchildren Bria and Brody Ziegler, Shawn Wilcox and Allison Hammerly. Margaret was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret had a great love for life and could light up any room, she was always quick with a smile for anyone she came across. She loved to read and bake. Most of all, she loved her family as much as they loved her.

Calling hours for realtives and friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at D"Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main, Middletown, CT and Wedensday June 12, 2019 9:00 at D'Angelo Funeral home with a 10:00 a.m. mass at St.Sebastian's church, burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Published in Middletown Press on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary