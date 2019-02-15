Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Margaret LaMontagne
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
State Veterans' Cemetery
Margaret Antoinette (Doman) LaMontagne, 89, of Middletown, wife of the late Robert LaMontagne, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Middlesex Health Care.
Margaret was born in Farmington, daughter of the late John and Martha (Ristau) Doman. Prior to her retirement Margaret was employed as a housekeeper with Elmcrest Psychiatric Care.
Margaret is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She was predeceased by a brother, Peter Doman, sisters, Violet Rita Lancia, and Barbara Wheeler.
Burial will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 15, 2019
