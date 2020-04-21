|
Cotter, Margaret (Peggy)
Margaret (Peggy) H. Cotter, 90, of Middletown passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1929, the daughter of John and Madeline Howie. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 60 years, William (Bub) Cotter. She was the mother of five, grandmother of ten and great-grandmother to seven. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Middletown and a member of the Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1947. She was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Over the years she enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, quilt making, playing piano, gardening, doll making and doll houses, and doing variety puzzle books. In her final years, she enjoyed coloring, word searches and playing bingo with friends. Time spent with her family always made her the happiest. The family enjoyed many traditions and celebrations over the years. There were summer vacations at cottages, picnics in the backyard, and many holiday gatherings. Some of her fondest memories were of vacations spent in West Brookfield, MA and at Lake Winnipesaukee where she was able to spend time with her beloved extended family. In recent years, she loved visits from her family. Bringing her a special snack or surprise always made her smile. Peggy is survived by her children Bill (Jan) Cotter, Nancy (Michael) Arboscello, Tim(Michele) Cotter, Melinda (Patrick) Shugrue, Kim (Marshall) Molski, her grandchildren Nick (Liz) and Jeff Cotter, Sharon (Shaun) Marple, Melissa (Mike) Cacommo, Mikey (Elisa) Arboscello, Liam and Abby Shugrue, Willie, Max, and Ally Molski, and great grandchildren Giordano, Evan, Gianluca, Lucas, Lily, Natalie, and Alex. She also leaves two sisters, Kathy Howie of Branford and Pat (Ken) Cookson of New Hampshire, a sister-in-law Kay (Frank) Ryczek and a large extended family. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bill and Jack (Mary) Howie and her sister Barbara (Greg) Tierney. The family would like to thank the staff at Middlesex Health Care Center for their dedicated care of Peggy for the past five years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences can be made at biegafuneralhome.com.
