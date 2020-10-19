Riccardi , Margaret D.
Margaret D. Riccardi of Portland, died peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, age 98, at Portland Care & Rehab. She was born on April 26, 1922 in Middletown, the city she loved and resided there in the North End the majority of her life. She attended St. John School, and graduated from Middletown High School in 1939. She was proud of her career working as an assistant to the High Sheriff Joseph Walsh for the State of CT Judicial Dept. Margaret loved politics, was a staunch Democrat and volunteered for many years at Democratic Headquarters in Middletown.
Margaret was independent and loved life, whether it was working, playing cards with family and friends, going to the casinos or shopping for a bargain. She liked to wallpaper and paint, and to knit sweaters, scarves, blankets and doll clothes for everyone. Always a loyal diehard Yankees fan, she never missed a game on TV, and enjoyed attending games in New York when she could. She was devoted to her parents and to her sister Ann with whom she lived for many years, her aunts, uncles and cousins, but especially to her brothers and sisters and their families. Margaret was a parishioner of St. John Church in Middletown.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Lucy (Parisi) and Michael A. Riccardi of Middletown, her brothers Jesse (Lucy) Riccardi, Anthony (Betty) Riccardi, Patrick (Santina) Riccardi, and her sisters Marie (Woodward) Taylor, Carmelina (James) Pestritto, her twin sister Anita (Frank) Aletta, her sister Ann Riccardi, and infant twin siblings.
She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and their families who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. in St. John Cemetery, Spring St., Middletown. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.