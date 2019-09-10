|
Rau, Margaret Mary
Margaret Mary (Jeannette) Rau, 71, of Middletown, died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Fraulino) Jeannette. Margaret is survived by her son, Robert W. Rau and his wife Brooke of Plainville; daughter, Kelly Rau Siering of Nottingham, NH; sisters, Betty Jenak of Portland, Rita Zangari and her husband Chris of Tolland; grandchildren Tucker, Tanner, Trevor Rau and Kasey, Ava Siering; nephews Billy Jenak and Patrick, Brendan Zangari. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Brian Jenak. During her childhood Margaret enjoyed playing baseball. As an adult she enjoyed cross country skiing and walking at Wadsworth Falls in her favorite season of winter. She loved spending time with her family especially, her beloved grandchildren. Margaret was actively involved in St. Pius Parish in Middletown where she was a faithful parishioner. Margaret will be remembered for her sense of humor, savvy and carefree personality, and whole-hearted love for her family. Funeral services will be privately held. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 11, 2019