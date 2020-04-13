|
Quinn, Margaret
Margaret Rose Doran Quinn, a resident at Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown, passed away three months before her 113th birthday in July. Margaret was born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1907. She also lived in Ireland for a few years as a child. Margaret married Arthur Quinn in 1929 and had three sons, Father Bruce Quinn, a Franciscan Capuchin priest who passed away in 2016, also Thomas Quinn of Fairfield, California and James Quinn of Long Island, New York. She was one of six children to Margaret and Thomas Doran. She had two sisters and three brothers who predeceased her. One brother, Fr. Joseph Patrick Doran, was a Vincentian priest. Margaret always appeared younger than her age, something she accredited not to one specific secret, but to the choices she made in life and her trust in the Lord. As was expected of the times, Margaret stayed at home and raised her three sons. She did work at one time, however, doing her part for the war effort in a machine shop in 1942. A busy Catholic woman, Quinn didn't spend much time socializing, one of the things she accredited her longevity to. When questioned about how she stayed so healthy, she laughed, seemingly unaware at how amazing it was and simply replied, "No medicine, no smoking," accrediting her lifestyle of simplicity for her health. She resided at Middlesex Health Center for 19 years. Her son, Fr. Bruce Quinn, OFM, Cap, was a priest at St. Pius Catholic Church at the time and was always able to visit her at the Health Center. She never worried about a thing and enjoyed her years there.
Funeral arrangements are private. There will be a memorial mass at St. Pius Church at a later date. Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
