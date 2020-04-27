|
Michele, Margaret V.
Margaret "Marge" Virginia Michele, 91 of Durham passed away on April 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Middletown, CT. She was born on August 20, 1928 in Uniontown, PA. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary C. (May) Michele.
Margaret graduated from Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing and then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked for 19 years at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh including 4 years as Director of Nursing. She moved on to assist in establishing Jacksonville Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Another move took her to Children's Center of John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD, where she was the Director of Pediatric Nursing. Finally, Margaret made a move to Connecticut to become the Director of Nursing at Middlesex Memorial Hospital, Middletown, CT. While there she became the first Vice President for Nursing where she stayed until her retirement.
Margaret was an animal lover. She loved her dachshunds and cats. She took in many over the years. In addition, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to her parents Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ella Reckard and her brother, James Michele. She is survived by her nephew, Robert E. Reckard, and his wife, Charlene of East Hartford, CT and her niece, Barbara Yoder and her husband, Keith of Smock, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab in Middletown for their wonderful care particularly in these trying times.
There will be no calling hours or service due to the current circumstances. Burial will be at a later date at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, in Uniontown, PA. Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to D.A.R.T., c/o Team Director, Emergency Management Dept., PO Box 428, 30 Town House Rd., Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 28, 2020